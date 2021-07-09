Lenovo launches Yoga Duet 7i, IdeaPad Duet 3 detachable PCs in India

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
Lenovo has announced the launch of its premium detachable PCs - the Yoga Duet 7i and IdeaPad Duet 3 in India.
The detachable PCs are meant to facilitate use cases such as remote working, online learning and virtual social gatherings. It is meant for students, teachers and multitaskers to navigate through daily productive tasks and seamlessly switch between work and entertainment, Lenovo said.
The laptop comes has a 13-inch, IPS 2K touchscreen display with narrow bezels and 100 per cent sRGB at 450 nits brightness. It weighs 1.16 kg.
The device is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processors and Intel Iris Xe graphics. It has support for Dolby Audio and Dolby Vision.
The laptop comes with a backlit Bluetooth (5.0) keyboard. The detachable 2-in-1 device allows users to choose between the tablet mode, with or without a kickstand; and the traditional laptop mode after attaching the keyboard.
It offers up to 10.8 hours of battery life which is optimised by artificial intelligence for up to 20 per cent extended battery life with Lenovo Q-Control Intelligent Cooling feature, the company said.
The device comes with 8GB of Soldered DDR4-3200 RAM and 512GB SSD M.2 2242 PCIe 3.0x4 NVMe storage.
The device’s range of smart features include Lenovo Voice Assistant, more secure facial login via the infrared (IR)camera with Windows Hello, and intelligent presence-sensing from Glance by Mirametrix.
It also comes with a rechargeable Lenovo E-Color Pen which has a built-in smart sensor that allows users to pick colours from guides or any real-life object by touching the object’s surface with the pen’s tip while pressing down.
The device comes with up to 10.3-inch Full HD IPS panel display at 330 nits bright.It weighs 0.86 kg.
The laptop is powered by the Intel Celeron® processors and Intel UHD graphics. It features up to 4GB solid memory and 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage. The device has up to seven hours of battery life. The device is equipped with Cortana digital assistant plus dual 360-degree mics for better communication.
The PC comes with a detachable Bluetooth (5.0) keyboard, and a folio kickstand supporting Lenovo Digital Pen.
Both these devices run on Windows 10 OS.
Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i will be exclusively available on Lenovo.com and Amazon.in, at ₹79,999, and IdeaPad Duet 3 will be available at ₹29,999 on Lenovo.com and its online partner platforms. The products will go on sale from July 12, 12 Noon onwards.
