Microsoft launches Surface Pro 7+ in India priced at ₹83,999

Microsoft on Monday announced the general availability of its Surface Pro 7+ for Business for commercial and education customers in India.

The device comes with a 12.3-inch PixelSense display with 2736 x 1824 pixels resolution. It features the latest 11th Gen Intel Core Processors.

It is equipped with a battery life of up to 15 hours, Microsoft said.

The Surface Pro 7+ for Business will also offer optional LTE Advanced to help keep people connected at home if Wi-Fi bandwidth is limited or in a remote location.

It has both USB-A and USB-C ports for connectivity.

The device integrates front and rear-facing cameras with 1080p full HD video. FOr audio, it is equipped with Dolby Atmos speakers and dual far-field Studio Microphones. It features a removable SSD for data retention.

Apart from this, for the first time, Surface Pro 7+ will ship with Windows Enhanced Hardware Security features enabled out of the box.

“The devices can be managed and updated through the cloud from the first moment the device is turned on and throughout the device lifecycle without IT having to physically touch the device,” Microsoft said.

“Microsoft has accomplished this through tight integration between the UEFI (modern BIOS), firmware, and the Windows operating system stack and have shared their implementation of the Microsoft UEFI as open-source on GitHub as Project Mu,” it added.

The device also uses the latest Microsoft deployment capabilities like Windows Autopilot to enable devices to ship directly from the factory to people’s homes and be ready to go with security policies, applications, and settings applied, it said.

The device will be available in black and platinum colours.

The device comes in multiple variants with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB SSD with up to the 11th gen Intel Core i7 11657 processor.

The base model comes with the 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD and is priced at ₹83,999.

The highest-priced model comes with the 11th Gen Intel Core i7, 32GB RAM and 1 TB SSD and will cost ₹258,499.

Commercial and education customers in India can order Surface Pro 7+ through their local commercial resellers starting today.

Microsoft also announced that the Surface Hub 2S 85” will begin shipping to business and education customers in India from March 3.