Microsoft rolls out new features for Outlook;includes one-tap join for Zoom meetings

Microsoft has released a range of new updates for Microsoft Outlook to help users better manage their meetings.

The platform has added a one-tap join feature on Outlook Mobile.

“If you get an invitation from someone who uses services such as Zoom or Webex, all you need to do is tap Join to quickly meet them online,” Microsoft explained.

Meeting Insights

The tech giant has also enabled a new feature on Outlook for Android called Meeting Insights. The feature will help users organise all the information needed for meetings in one place. Users can view all details, including relevant e-mail messages and files on their calendar.

Users can switch between messages and meeting details within their inbox. They can see the attendee list and even add an online meeting to it if the organiser forgets.

Users can also add their personal calendar to their work account.

“When you add a personal calendar to Outlook on the web, the times for those events will be shown as busy (with no details or information) when someone wants to schedule a meeting with you using the Scheduling Assistant in Outlook, and you can also see your personal calendar side by side to your work one or in one view,” Microsoft explained.

Users for the web version of Outlook will be able to add their personal Outlook.com or Google Calendar accounts to an Outlook work account with this feature.

They can also create tasks from a mobile e-mail message and manage them in Outlook or To-Do. The tasks will be synched no matter how they are created and will be available across Microsoft 365. This feature is available on Outlook for iOS.

As for other updates, the platform will now let users schedule when their e-mails are delivered.

“To help people avoid the need to be “always on” or bother them during vacations, you can schedule your emails to be delivered at a better time. Compose your email at the time that is convenient for you and have it delivered at 9 am or when they are back from vacation,” explained Microsoft.

Microsoft is also rolling out a new feature on Outlook for Android called ‘Play My Emails.’ The feature lets Microsoft’s voice assistant Cortana read out a user’s new e-mail messages.