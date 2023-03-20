Homegrown electronics manufacturing company Optiemus Electronics (OEL) on Monday said it has partnered with Primebook manufacture ‘Made-in-India’ laptop specially designed for students priced at ₹14,990.

Primebook laptops are originally priced at ₹16,990 but will be available on Flipkart for ₹14,990 with purchase benefits such as ‘No Cost EMI’ available for up to 24 months, freebie Microsoft 365 personal six months subscription, and iPrep educational content subscription for one year (1st to 12th Class), the company said in a statement.

“In the last few years, we have strived towards diversifying our expertise in electronics manufacturing, and now with laptop manufacturing apart from hearables/wearables category and telecom equipment, we are looking to expand our operations significantly,” A Gururaj, Managing Director, OEL said.

The collaboration marks OEL’s foray into the laptop manufacturing market, beginning with the ground-breaking Primebook 4G, an Android 11-based laptop for students and learners, he said.

As part of the partnership, Optiemus will be manufacturing around one-lakh laptop units for Primebook by end of next financial year, he added.

Specifications

The Primebook 4G laptop was created with the need for low-cost technology for students and learners in mind, and it will primarily serve tier 2 and tier 3 cities. It has adequate specifications of 11.6 inches HD screen with 1366 x 768 screen resolution, 4 GB LP DDR3/ 64 GB eMMC RAM/storage and 10 hours of battery life. It has a 2MP camera and PrimeOS (Android 11) operating system.

“India. The partnership will also help us to position ourselves as purely an Indian brand and help reduce production costs with indigenous manufacturing,” Aman Verma, Co-Founder of Primebook, said.