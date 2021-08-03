Redmi forays into laptop category with RedmiBook series launch

Xiaomi's Redmi, a sub-brand of Mi India, has announced its foray into the laptop category with the launch of its RedmiBook Series.

Powered by the latest 11th Generation Intel Core processors, the portfolio includes two series of thin and light laptops- RedmiBook Pro and RedmiBook e-Learning edition.

RedmiBook Pro

The RedmiBook Pro is a 19.9mm thin laptop that weighs 1.8kg. The device has a brushed metallic body finish.

It comes with a 15.6 inch full HD display with a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels and an 81.8 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

The laptop is powered by the 11th Gen TigerLake Intel Core i5 H35 series processor, the 11300H with 4 cores and 8 threads, and rated to run at 35W with a max clock of 4.4 GHz. It also features Intel Iris Xe graphics.

The device comes with 8GB DDR4 RAM clocked at 3200MHz and a 512 GB NVMe SSD.

It has a 720P HD integrated camera and a dual-microphone setup.

It is equipped with a 46WHr battery and can deliver up to 10 hours of all-day performance, the brand said.

It comes with a 65W charger out of the box. Users can charge the notebook from 0 to 50 per cent in under 35 mins, it said.

The device has various ports for connectivity including two USB 3.2 Gen, one USB 2.0, one HDMI port, one Gigabit Ethernet Port along with a 3.5 mm combo audio jack and an SD card reader.

RedmiBook e-Learning Edition

The device has a similar design as the RedmiBook Pro.

The notebook is powered by the 11th Gen TigerLake Intel Core i3 processor, 1115G4 with a max clock of 4.1 GHz.

It is equipped with 8GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 3200MHz with two internal storage options of 256GB SATA SSD/ 512GB NVMe SSD.

The laptop also features a 720p HD webcam.

Both the RedmiBook laptops will run on Windows 10 Home and are eligible for a free upgrade to Windows 11 as per its availability. It also comes pre-loaded with an MS Office Home and Student Edition 2019, making it a productivity powerhouse out of the box.

Price and availability

RedmiBook Pro will be available at a starting price of ₹49,990 on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Flipkart.com, starting August 6, 2021.

RedmiBook e-Learning edition will also be available from August 6 at a starting price of ₹41,999 for 256GB and ₹44,999 for 512GB on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Flipkart.com.