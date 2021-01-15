Vaio launches a new laptop series in India

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Vaio has launched a new laptop series in India marking a comeback in the market.
Japan-based VAIO Corporation has signed a licensing agreement with Hong Kong-based Nexstgo Company Limited to launch the laptops. Vaio has launched two mid-range laptops, the Vaio E15 and SE14 as part of the series. The laptops will be available on Flipkart.
The laptops come bundled with the new Windows 10 Home, MS Office 365, and a 3-in-1 sleeve. The devices also support Dolby Audio Premium. The laptops come with a Full HD sound quality and Smart Amplifier.
Vaio E15
The Vaio E15 features a 15.6-inch FHD IPS screen.
The display runs alongside Radeon Vega 8 Graphics or Radeon RX Vega 10 Graphics. It is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 and AMD Ryzen 7 mobile processors.
The laptop leverages DDR4 memory technology. Price for the Vaio E15 starts at ₹66,990.
Vaio SE14
The Vaio SE14 with an FHD IPS 14-inch anti-glare display. It is equipped with the Intel Core i5 with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD.
The laptop has a battery life backup of up to 13 hours. It can recharge 70 per cent of the battery in under one hour, the company said.
The device comes with two USB Type-CTM ports, two USB 3.0 ports and an HDMI port for connectivity. In terms of audio, the device has a four-speaker design which includes top-firing dual speakers and down-firing dual speakers. The laptop’s microphone is optimised for Cortana. It also comes with FHD 1080p webcam.
The device supports Windows Hello to help users unlock their computers using fingerprint recognition through the biometric sensor.
The laptop will come in Red Copper and Dark Gray colours with Island Style Keyboard.
Price for the Vaio SE14 starts at ₹84,690.
