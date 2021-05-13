Vaio SE14 and Vaio SX14 laptops launched in India

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Vaio, the Japan-based laptop brand has launched its new updated laptop series including Vaio SE14 and Vaio SX14 in India.
Starting with the Vaio SE14, the laptop will come with a 14-inch screen with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels.
Also read: Vaio launches a new laptop series in India
The device is powered by up to 11-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU. It features Iris Xe Integrated GPUs. The device is equipped with HDMI port v1.4 at 30Hz, two USB 3.2 ports, two USB Type-C points with Thunderbolt 4, a microSD card reader, and a headphone jack for connectivity. It comes with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512TB SSD storage. It has a 1080P IR Front Web Camera.
The laptop has a backlit keyboard and a fingerprint reader for security. The device is touted to deliver up to 12 hours of battery life. It comes in Red Copper and Dark Gray colours. The price of the device starts at ₹88,990.
The Vaio SX14 comes with a 14-inch screen and 4K Ultra HD Display. It is powered by an Intel Core i7 processor. The device has Dolby Audio speakers. For connectivity, it has a USB Type-CTM port, 3 USB ports, an HDMI port, a VGA connector and a LAN connection. It offers fingerprint and face recognition with an instant login facility. The laptop has around 14 hours of battery life. The price of the device starts at ₹1,72,990.
Both the devices will be available for sale via Amazon.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Musicians looking forward to a concert-filled 2021 are largely in despair, but some are hoping to make the ...
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...