Vaio SE14 and Vaio SX14 laptops launched in India

Vaio, the Japan-based laptop brand has launched its new updated laptop series including Vaio SE14 and Vaio SX14 in India.

Starting with the Vaio SE14, the laptop will come with a 14-inch screen with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels.

Also read: Vaio launches a new laptop series in India

The device is powered by up to 11-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU. It features Iris Xe Integrated GPUs. The device is equipped with HDMI port v1.4 at 30Hz, two USB 3.2 ports, two USB Type-C points with Thunderbolt 4, a microSD card reader, and a headphone jack for connectivity. It comes with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512TB SSD storage. It has a 1080P IR Front Web Camera.

The laptop has a backlit keyboard and a fingerprint reader for security. The device is touted to deliver up to 12 hours of battery life. It comes in Red Copper and Dark Gray colours. The price of the device starts at ₹88,990.

The Vaio SX14 comes with a 14-inch screen and 4K Ultra HD Display. It is powered by an Intel Core i7 processor. The device has Dolby Audio speakers. For connectivity, it has a USB Type-CTM port, 3 USB ports, an HDMI port, a VGA connector and a LAN connection. It offers fingerprint and face recognition with an instant login facility. The laptop has around 14 hours of battery life. The price of the device starts at ₹1,72,990.

Both the devices will be available for sale via Amazon.