World Youth Skills Day: No company can close the skills gap alone, says Microsoft India

Microsoft India on Wednesday said that a “renewed partnership” is required between stakeholders to manage the skills gap in the country.

“We recognise that no company can close the skills gap alone. Sustained progress will require a renewed partnership between stakeholders,” said Rohini Srivathsa, National Technology Officer, Microsoft India on the occasion of the World Youth Skills Day.

The United Nations had declared July 15 as the World Youth Skills Day as part of its campaign to raise awareness on the importance of “technical, vocational education, and training and the development of other skills relevant to both local and global economies.”

The need for digital skills has been further accelerated due to the Covid-19 pandemic which has impacted economies across the globe.

“In six months, the Covid-19 pandemic has spurred a global economic crisis including massive unemployment, as a huge amount of work either stopped or moved online. As societies reopen, one of the key steps needed to foster a safe and successful economic recovery is expanded access to the digital skills needed to fill new jobs,” Microsoft said.

“We are working closely with the public, private, and non-profit sectors in India to create a vibrant skilling ecosystem in the country,” said Srivathsa.

The tech giant had recently partnered with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to provide digital skills to over 1 lakh youth in the country over the next 12 months.

“The digital transformation of India is driving demand for tech-enabled jobs across every industry and with it the need for digital skills,” Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, had said.

It has also launched a global skills initiative with its professional networking platform LinkedIn which is aimed at helping 25 million people worldwide acquire digital skills by the end of 2020.