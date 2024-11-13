Comviva has announced its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enable the former to build a cloud-first, AI-driven strategy to achieve faster time to market and drive non-linear revenue growth.

Built on AWS, Comviva will offer Communication Service Providers (CSP) next-generation software products and platforms through a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model.

AWS and Comviva are also working together in areas such as product modernisation, competency development, culture transformation, business growth, and generative AI enablement.

“Cloud solutions offer telecom operators a distinct advantage in trying new strategies and business models that can help them determine the best route for delivering business value,” said Rajesh Chandiramani, Chief Executive Officer at Comviva.

By combining Comviva’s expertise in customer experience and data monetisation with AWS’s unparalleled capabilities in SaaS and AI, both firms are poised to reduce risks, optimise costs and drive unprecedented value for clients globally, he added.

“This association aligns with our commitment to helping organisations accelerate their digital transformation journeys by providing scalable, secure, and innovative technology solutions,” said V.G. Sundar Ram, Head of Business Development, AWS India and South Asia.

Comviva’s core platforms across DigiTech, MarTech, RevTech and FinTech are set to leverage Amazon Bedrock to elevate product experiences with a variety of AI and GenAI-driven use cases tailored to its customers.

This integration extends to Comviva’s service management platform, empowering service desk agents with AI-powered operations, ultimately delivering faster and more efficient service resolution.

Additionally, Amazon Q is being explored to boost developer productivity by seamlessly embedding within diverse development environments. Comviva has been collaborating with AWS APN partners for over three years, driving infrastructure governance and accelerating modernisation efforts across its cloud ecosystem.

Comviva is also focused on upskilling its workforce on AWS technologies. Over 2,000 employees are being trained and certified on aspects such as modernisation, digital skills and technology tools.