Contentstack, a content experience platform (CXP) has raised $80 million in Series C funding round. The round was led by Georgian and Insight Partners and also saw participation from Illuminate Ventures

The platform will use the funds to build a feature-rich CMS product powering the digital experiences for global enterprises. Additionally, it intends to recruit talent in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, and Mumbai by the end of next year, said the company. Currently, it has a headcount of around 200 people in the country.

“We look for high-growth companies with great leadership and strong work culture. For these reasons, we chose to double our investment. Contentstack’s ability to ensure customers are successful while also innovating at record speeds positions them as the leader in the CMS market,” said Emily Walsh, Lead Investor, Georgian. According to the company, she would also join as the Contentstack board along with Contentstack CFO David Overmyer.

The platform claims to be the largest homegrown Indian CMS and represents global brands, including Chase, Holiday Inn, Levi’s, Mattel, McDonald’s, Mitsubishi, and Shell. Additionally, it also says that it maintains a 97 per cent customer retention rate and has around 50,000 users in more than 70 global markets.

“We are super excited to be among the fastest-growing SaaS companies in India,” said Nishant Patel, co-founder, Contentstack, and CTO. “The company was incubated in India-based Raw Engineering before it was spun out to take on a more global presence in 2018. Our mission is to help support and drive massive growth in the Indian startup ecosystem,” he added.