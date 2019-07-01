Conversational AI start-up Uniphore Software Systems raises $38 million in Series C funding

Synchronised polls are a smokescreen
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Global conversational AI start-up, Uniphore Software Systems has raised $38 million in a Series C round led by California-based March Capital Partners at an estimated valuation of $130 million.
National Grid Partners, Sistema Asia Fund, IntuitiveVC, The CXO Fund, Patni Wealth Advisors and existing investor Chiratae Ventures also participated in this round. Of the proposed $38 million in the Series C round, $37.9 million has been raised, as per the start-up’s RoC filings accessed by intelligence platform, paper.vc.
The Chennai headquartered start-up has previously raised an undisclosed Series B round of funding in Q3 of 2017, where the major highlight of the funding was the participation of John Chambers, Chairman Emeritus, Cisco and founder CEO of JC2 Ventures, who invested in the start-up in his personal capacity.
The start-up has raised a total of $51.9 million including the current round. Its investors include IIFL, Ray Stata, YourNest Angel Fund and India Angel Network. Founded in 2008 at IIT-Madras, Uniphore was recognised as a ‘Technology Fast 500’ company in Asia-Pacific by Deloitte and ranked 10th in Deloitte’s Fast 50. Its co-founder and CEO, Umesh Sachdev was named as one of the ‘10 Millennials Changing the World’ by TIME magazine.
Uniphore delivers transformational customer service across touch points by providing an integrated suite of software products for conversational analytics, conversational assistant and conversational security.
The start-up claims it has the technology that in the literal sense can listen, understand and comprehend real intent of the customer. Uniphore organiszed its flagship event ‘Conversational AI Leadership Summit’ last October in New Delhi, which included a fireside chat with John Chambers and Sachdev. It has served over 100 enterprise clients and four million end users and has offices in USA, Singapore and India.
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
Sony on Monday launched the HT-Z9F soundbar, on the heels of the release of HT-X8500, as it looks to push ...
Farmers exploit 24/7 free power to drain groundwater, and rains are a no show
Prices may consolidate/correct before moving up again
Nirmala Sitharaman has her task cut out as she prepares to present her first Budget. Will she be able to ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Ashoka Buildcon at current levels. The stock took ...
Recent releases in Malayalam cinema depart from pigeonholing women in domestic roles. Female characters ...
Poet-lyricist Gulzar on his new venture — a book of poetry translated into English and Hindustani from 32 ...
Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget is likely to have the right mix of economics and social issues
An American film-maker captures the unusual love stories between the city’s stray canines and lonely residents ...
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
How do consumers respond when their favourite brands get into trouble?
P&G India roared at Cannes, winning four lions for its Vicks ‘One in a Million’ #TouchOfCare campaign.
IHCL is on a regeneration exercise. Will it regain its standing as the crown jewel in the Tata group ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...
The residents of Palace Orchard Cooperative Housing Society in Undri area of Pune shell out ₹35- 40 lakh per ...
Hopping on to a truck carrying consumer durables from Sriperumbudur to Bhiwandi, N Madhavan discovers how GST, ...