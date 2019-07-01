Conversational AI start-up Uniphore Software Systems raises $38 million in Series C funding

Global conversational AI start-up, Uniphore Software Systems has raised $38 million in a Series C round led by California-based March Capital Partners at an estimated valuation of $130 million.

National Grid Partners, Sistema Asia Fund, IntuitiveVC, The CXO Fund, Patni Wealth Advisors and existing investor Chiratae Ventures also participated in this round. Of the proposed $38 million in the Series C round, $37.9 million has been raised, as per the start-up’s RoC filings accessed by intelligence platform, paper.vc.

The Chennai headquartered start-up has previously raised an undisclosed Series B round of funding in Q3 of 2017, where the major highlight of the funding was the participation of John Chambers, Chairman Emeritus, Cisco and founder CEO of JC2 Ventures, who invested in the start-up in his personal capacity.

The start-up has raised a total of $51.9 million including the current round. Its investors include IIFL, Ray Stata, YourNest Angel Fund and India Angel Network. Founded in 2008 at IIT-Madras, Uniphore was recognised as a ‘Technology Fast 500’ company in Asia-Pacific by Deloitte and ranked 10th in Deloitte’s Fast 50. Its co-founder and CEO, Umesh Sachdev was named as one of the ‘10 Millennials Changing the World’ by TIME magazine.

Uniphore delivers transformational customer service across touch points by providing an integrated suite of software products for conversational analytics, conversational assistant and conversational security.

The start-up claims it has the technology that in the literal sense can listen, understand and comprehend real intent of the customer. Uniphore organiszed its flagship event ‘Conversational AI Leadership Summit’ last October in New Delhi, which included a fireside chat with John Chambers and Sachdev. It has served over 100 enterprise clients and four million end users and has offices in USA, Singapore and India.