As ‘every app becoming an AI app’, Microsoft has announced a major AI push across its product offerings, equipping each of the products such as Excel, SharePoint, Office365, and Azure with Copilot, its flagship GenAI solution.

Addressing a large number of developers and ecosystem partners at Microsoft’s annual conference, Ignite, in Chicago on Tuesday night, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella termed CoPilot the UI for AI as he shared the utility. At the Microsoft Ignite conference, held in Chicago, CEO Satya Nadella revealed significant updates for Copilot, the company’s generative AI solution. These developments are aimed at improving user productivity within the Microsoft ecosystem, specifically the Windows operating system and Office 365 suite.

The users can see a Copilot button across all these applications, making it easy for them to ask questions and make the changes to their projects on the go.

While it helps the users reduce the burden of attending to mundane tasks and increase their productivity, it helps Microsoft hold back the users from drifting away from using third-party GenAI solutions, including Google’s Gemini, Meta AI, and several advanced GenAI solutions.

Emphasising the role of the Copilot as a user interface in the age of AI, he said: “Copilot is the UI For AI. It’s rapidly becoming an organising layer for work and how it gets done. What lean did for manufacturing, AI will do for knowledge work. It’s all about increasing value and reducing waste.”

He explained the utility of certain new features as it rolls out of more of GenAI into the cross-section of its products.

Copilot Pages: This is a novel type of document that integrates AI directly into the creative process. Users can add diverse elements such as charts, tables, and code blocks. Copilot can then analyse this content and assist with generating text and insights, fostering collaboration between humans and AI.

Microsoft 365 Integration: Copilot is deeply woven into the Microsoft 365 environment. It can analyse meeting transcripts in Teams, generate presentation outlines in PowerPoint, and intelligently prioritise emails in Outlook based on content and sender relevance.

Copilot for Excel

Microsoft 365 Copilot in Excel’s new start experience will enable people of all skill levels to create a spreadsheet tailored for their tasks. Whether creating a project budget, inventory tracker or sales report, starting from scratch to create a spreadsheet that meets specific needs can be daunting and time consuming.

People will be able to tell Copilot what they want to create, and Copilot will suggest and refine a template with headers, formulas and visuals getting them off to a great start. This feature will be generally available by the end of the year with Microsoft 365 Copilot in Excel.

Excel for Data Analysis: Copilot in Excel enables users to pose high-level questions about their data, such as “how to improve production rate” in a manufacturing context. Copilot then crafts a plan, generates visualisations, analyses key drivers, and provides actionable insights within minutes.

Three Platforms, One Copilot

Nadella’s presentation focused on three core platforms that will benefit from the expanded Copilot capabilities. While Copilot encompasses the AI-powered features integrated within existing applications like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Teams, and Outlook, Copilot Devices refers to new hardware like Copilot Plus PCs designed to leverage both cloud and edge computing for AI workloads. The third, Copilot and AI stack, gives developers access to the building blocks of Copilot, allowing them to create customised AI-driven applications and agents tailored to their specific needs.

“There’s no AI without data. In order for you to build your AI applications, you need to be able to rendezvous your data with your AI compute effectively,” Nadella says.

Microsoft is addressing this with Microsoft Fabric, a unified platform designed to bridge the gap between operational and analytical data stores.

Fabric can integrate data from various sources, including Azure, on-premise servers, and even competitor clouds like AWS. This creates a central repository for AI workloads.

Environmental Sustainability

Nadella also spoke about Microsoft’s efforts towards environmentally sustainable data centers.

“We’re innovating to build these data centers sustainably,” citing the example of a new data center in Northern Virginia that was constructed using low-carbon cross-laminated timber, which will reduce their carbon footprint by 35% compared to conventional steel construction.