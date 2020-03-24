Coronavirus impact: BigBasket site crash after abnormal surge in demand

Redmi Note 9 Pro review: Elegant design meets affordable pricing and flawless performance
No doubt, Xiaomi and its gadgets are extremely popular in this part of the world and the success stems from ...
Online food and grocery store BigBasket has witnessed a crash in its server due to the overwhelming number of orders placed amid country-wide lockdown due to novel coronavirus, as per media reports. Due to the indefinite lockdown, many citizens are ordering via digital platforms to stock up the ration supplies.
According to the company, over the past few days, BigBasket has faced an unprecedented surge in orders and traffic, which has put a corresponding load on their tech systems. As a result, BigBasket’s website and app have been intermittently failing to load for some customers, as per media reports.
After the crash, the company has decided to limit access to services to only existing customers. BigBasket told media, "We are currently experiencing unprecedented demand. In light of this, we are restricting access to our website to existing customers only. Please try again in a few hours.” The company also noted that its teams are working on fixing the issue so that customers can place their orders as usual.
While putting restrictions on all services, Centre has not restricted sales of essential supplies including ration. It has also asked people not to buy commodities out of panic.
Another online platform m.Paani that claims to empower local retailers to take their shops online, has also recorded 20 per cent growth in the consumer base and a 30 per cent increase in the retail services amid the coronavirus epidemic. According to the company’s official release, Over 75,000 grocery and daily goods retailers based out of the Indian metropolis, including Mumbai, Delhi, and Pune, have doubled their sales in the past 15 days.
No doubt, Xiaomi and its gadgets are extremely popular in this part of the world and the success stems from ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
Burnt their fingers bottom-fishing stocks shunned by institutional investors
Nifty 50 March Futures (7,750)The benchmark indices are trading in the green today, as major indices across ...
These funds strike a good balance between equity and debt allocation, and have delivered good returns over ...
Stock markets across the world have fallen like ninepins in the past month, amid fears of an economic slowdown ...
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...