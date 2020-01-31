Coronavirus may impact availability of some Samsung Galaxy S20 accessories

Samsung aficionados may have to wait a little longer to get their hands on fancy accessories for the new range of Galaxy S20 smartphones. The launch of the phones is scheduled for February 11, reported Mobilefun.

Third-party accessories

While there may not be any impact on the availability of Samsung's own accessories, including chargers and earphones, the coronavirus outbreak has resulted in a delay in the release of third-party accessories, as a majority of them are produced in China.This includes glass screen protectors and phone cases, among others.

Samsung makes chargers and earphones in Korea and other regions outside China, Mobilefun said. But the prolonged shutdown of Chinese factories has impeded brands like Whitestone from securing large quantities of stock to serve the global demand. This is also due to supplies going through extra checks during transit, which is inevitable for goods traveling from China to western regions.

S20 smartphones come in three core models -- Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra 5G.