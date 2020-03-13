Coronavirus outbreak: Microsoft to hold developer conference virtually

Software giant Microsoft has decided to conduct its annual event ‘Build developer conference’ virtually due to coronavirus pandemic. The event was earlier scheduled for to be held in Seattle from May 19-21, but the company has decided to make it a “digital event,” The Verge reported.

After major tech giants including Google and Facebook cancelled their annual events and conferences, Microsoft followed the suit too, citing concerns over the novel coronavirus pandemic. Microsoft’s cancellation follows Google’s similar move to scrap its own I/O developer event and the many other events, sports seasons, and gatherings that have been cancelled, Tech Crunch reported.

According to the official statement cited in The Verge’s report, Microsoft said: “The safety of our community is a top priority. In light of the health safety recommendations for Washington State, we will deliver our annual Microsoft Build event for developers as a digital event, in lieu of an in-person event.”

Microsoft added that it looks forward to bringing together the ecosystem of developers in this new virtual format to “learn, connect and code together.”

Build is one of Microsoft’s biggest news events of the year, despite being primarily focused on developers. Microsoft typically uses Build conference to preview the latest changes to Windows, Office, and other software and services. Microsoft intends to reveal more about its dual-screen plans at Build this year, for both Android and Windows 10X, The Verge report added.