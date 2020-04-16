Coronavirus Risk Assessment tool to help people assess possibility of getting infected by COVID-19

Indian auto sector: Adapting for a new post-Covid era
DocsApp, the 24/7 digital healthcare platform, has launched a Coronavirus Risk Assessment Tool to help individuals assess the level of possibility of them being affected by the ongoing pandemic.
The tool is based on simple inter-active questions that generate a risk score based on an individual’s symptoms. The company said that they have launched the tool in order to allay people’s anxiety level, remove uncertainty, and decrease the overall paranoia in society at large.
According to the company’s official release, the fact that a person can have information about their level of risk and the possibility of being affected without stepping out of the house is convenient and also ensures the safety and social distancing. The company claims that this tool will also go a long way in spreading appropriate awareness and battling ignorance associated with this pandemic.
Satish Kannan, Co-Founder & CEO DocsApp stated in the release: “With the current scenario, we as a pioneer in online doctor consultation felt it was our responsibility to empower everyone to stay ahead of the curve in terms of understanding their potential risk as well as providing authentic and validated information. Hence, Coronavirus Risk Scan Tool is an easy and important first step for an individual to know the risk she or he is exposed to which in turn will allow a decision on appropriate next steps to be made.”
So far, India has reported 12,380 cases of the novel coronavirus, with 1489 recovered and 414 people succumbed to death. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also extended the ongoing lockdown till May 3.
