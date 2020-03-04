Coronavirus scare: Google cancels I/O developer event

Google has cancelled its Google I/O developer event scheduled for May 12-14 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Alphabet, Google's parent company said in a statement: "Over the coming weeks, we will explore other ways to evolve Google I/O to best connect with and continue to build our developer community." The company added that it would move the conference online.

Mobile World Congress, the world's biggest mobile tradeshow was also cancelled after companies participating in it backed out due to coronavirus.