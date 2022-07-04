Country’s first testbed for autonomous navigation launched at IIT-Hyderabad

Hyderabad ,

Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh has inaugurated the TiHAN Testbed for Autonomous Navigation for both ground and aerial vehicle testing at IIT Hyderabad.

“It will be the destination for next-generation safe, sustainable and smart mobility solutions. The country’s first testbed for autonomous navigation would provide a platform for industries, research and development labs and academia to drive collaborative research in autonomous navigation,” he said.

TiHAN (Technology Innovation Hub on Autonomous Navigation) is a multi-departmental initiative, including researchers from Electrical Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at IIT-Hyderabad.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the facility on Monday, the Minister said it would help the country become a leader in these technologies.

“TiHAN-IITH will be the source of futuristic technology generation for autonomous vehicles. The testbed will help us test the next generation of autonomous navigation technologies accurately,” he said.

TiHAN is recognised as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (SIRO) by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research.

TiHAN, in collaboration with IIT Hyderabad, has started a two-year MTech programme on Smart Mobility, a first-of-its-kind programme in the country.