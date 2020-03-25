COVID-19: DoT asks States to designate nodal officer for telecom

The ‘corona’ threat to solar energy sector
The sunrise industry faces a Covid-19 eclipse and needs a helping hand to pull through, reports V Rishi Kumar
In an attempt to keep critical telecom network and infrastructure up and running, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has asked States to designate a nodal officer who can be contacted by operators and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in case of difficulties.
Telecom infrastructure is critical for maintaining communication, use of broadband and Internet services, encouraging e-commerce and facilitating work-from-home during the period of restrictions. This infrastructure includes telephone exchanges, mobile switching centres, network operation centres (NOCs), transmission centres, data centres, telecom towers, call centres and warehouses where maintenance spares are stored, DoT Secretary Anshu Prakash said in a letter dated March 24.
“You are requested to designate a nodal officer, whose co-ordinates including names and telephone numbers, etc may kindly be shared with us and who can be contacted by any of the telecom service providers, ISPs, telecom licensees in the event of any difficulty,” the letter, sent to chief secretaries of all States and advisors to administrators of Union Territories, said.
Instances are being reported where local authorities have asked the personnel of the telecom service providers at NOCs and call centres to shut down operations in view of the restrictions. Hence, it will be necessary that instructions reach the field-level staff to permit personnel maintaining and providing telecom services to continue their work without interruption, it added.
Earlier on Saturday, the DoT wrote to chief secretaries of all states, urging them to allow movement of field staff of telecom companies and infrastructure providers to ensure uninterrupted operation of critical communications networks amid coronavirus outbreak.
The sunrise industry faces a Covid-19 eclipse and needs a helping hand to pull through, reports V Rishi Kumar
Up till now, ‘solar’ has not had much of a play in desalination but the emerging water technologies might give ...
No doubt, Xiaomi and its gadgets are extremely popular in this part of the world and the success stems from ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
Burnt their fingers bottom-fishing stocks shunned by institutional investors
Nifty 50 March Futures (7,750)The benchmark indices are trading in the green today, as major indices across ...
These funds strike a good balance between equity and debt allocation, and have delivered good returns over ...
Stock markets across the world have fallen like ninepins in the past month, amid fears of an economic slowdown ...
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...