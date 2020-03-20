Covid-19 fallout: Accenture’s cut in revenue growth guidance spells trouble for Indian IT firms

Rolls-Royce announces Dawn Silver Bullet collection car
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
Lowering of fiscal 2020 revenue guidance to 3-6 per cent by IT major Accenture could ring alarm bells for Indian software exporters such as TCS and Infosys.
In fiscal 2019, Accenture lowered its revenue growth guidance and earnings outlook for FY20, stating that the uncertainties on demand emanating from the Covid-19 outbreak and revenues are expected to come up in the May 2020-ended quarter. For FY20, Accenture expects revenue growth to be in the 3-6 per cent range y-o-y, compared to the earlier guidance of 6-8 per cent. This is in constant currency.
Indian IT companies have been reporting growth in the range of 7-8 per cent and Accenture's revenue guidance cut confirms fears about a possible hit to revenue growth for Indian tech companies in H1FY21 due to global growth scare and potential reset to client situations. So far, there has not been any direct impact on Indian IT vendors in terms of client loss or delivery disruption. “However, the Covid-19 has certainly impacted the business of Fortune Clients for Indian IT vendors and, thus, would have pass-on impact in many cases into pricing pressure, cut in discretionary spends or at-least slower start in deal ramp-up,” said Rahul Jain, VP Research Dolat Capital.
Accenture’s performance is the first set of quantitative data which has come out after the onset of Covid-19 disruption in APAC in late December 2019. The company’s cut needs to be seen in the backdrop of strong order bookings of $14.2 billion, a 20.5 per cent yearly growth, which, according to analysts, is the highest in recent quarters.
We believe that Accenture's guidance cut confirms Street's fears about a possible hit to demand for Indian IT, given the broad-based implications across sectors or verticals and the likelihood of delays in deals being signed and commissioning of project, that could impair the performance of Indian techs as well in the first half of 2021 fiscal, according to an analyst.
TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech, Wipro and others are set to report fourth quarter numbers in April. Indian IT's FY21 growth prospects are at risk, a significant contrast to the post December-ended quarter view that had factored in normalisation or improvement in revenue growth in fiscal 2021. The IT index has been down around 30 per cent in one month and stocks like Infosys touched 52-week lows this week.
However, some analysts believe that Accenture’s performance need not be extrapolated to the performance of Indian software exporters. “It should be noted that the downgrade was driven more by Accenture’s Consulting segment rather than outsourcing business segment, which is more relevant to Indian IT,” noted a Motilal Oswal report. Analysis of geographical growth rates, utilisations and new deal wins in outsourcing suggests no damaging disruption due to Covid-19 so far, the report added.
The revised revenue growth, margin guidance, commentary around demand and supply are encouraging, especially in the context of the recent alarming increase in Covid-19 cases in major markets such as the US, the UK and Europe. “This should partly calm the nerves of Indian IT investors about the potential disruption to operations, business continuity and new deal wins,” stated Motilal Oswal analysts.
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
India has added problems on its plate, such as unsold BS-IV stocks
The 2020 Tata Harrier is far more refined, gets an auto gearbox and offers buyers what they’ve been asking for
The expensive avatar of the good old audio player now runs on Android
With global central banks upping the ante and announcing emergency measures to tackle the COVID-19 crisis, the ...
The stock of Exide Industries gained 5 per cent with good volume on Thursday. Investors with a short-term ...
With just about 10 days to go, here’s what you can do to reduce your tax burden
Earlier instances on ban on short-selling have not really helped. It also hampers market efficiency
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
On March 21, 2006, Twitter was founded. Here are 10 very short questions about the social media site.Twitter ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...