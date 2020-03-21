COVID-19 impacts e-commerce businesses differentially

Oppo Reno 3 Pro review: Playing the camera game
Not that much stands out on this nice and very middle-of-the-road smartphone but it has a nice set of cameras ...
The rising incidence of COVID-19 that has resulted in a sharp drop in footfalls across the country along with a significant spike in people working from home, has impacted e-commerce businesses differentially.
E-tailing and hyperlocal businesses including Grocery, E-pharma, Home & Furniture, Fashion, Beauty & Personal Care, Smartphone/Electronics, registered 45-50 per cent growth in GMV overall in the first two weeks of March (1st to 15th) compared to the same period in February, as per estimates from RedSeer Consulting.
However, GMV of online services businesses including Mobility (45-50%), Hotel-tech (60-65%), Food Delivery (10-20%), Movie and Event Ticketing (75-80%) took a hit with falling GMV growth.
“Some of this growth in GMV was also driven by regular monthly factors because February in general, is a slower month for e-commerce, compared to March. After hectic buying during the festive season sale period, consumer spend in e-commerce usually slows down in January and February. However, it picks up in March, fuelled by festival spend starting from Holi and through Ugadi” said Anil Kumar, founder CEO, RedSeer Consulting.
At the top end, Personal Care saw a 120-130 per cent increase in GMV, largely driven by the sale of sanitisers and hygiene products followed by Grocery which saw a steep increase of 110-115 per cent in GMV as people started stocking up on staples and supplies in order to avoid visits to the supermarkets and local stores. E-pharma saw 50-60 per cent growth led by strong growth in e-consultations and sharp demand spike for prescription medicines.
Interestingly, Home & Furniture saw a 15-20 per cent increase in GMV with increasing sales of small ticket items like home decor, linen, bed/bath accessories; Fashion saw a 30-35 per cent increase as people most likely spent more time browsing apps while working from home.
While there was a general decline in demand for large ticket items in Electronics, work from home led to increased demand for laptops and smartphone accessories, resulting in GMV increase of 20-25 per cent.
In Mobility, decline in cabs services took the highest beating followed by autos from the first week itself. The bike market also started contracting this week.
After an initial spike in the first week, food delivery declined in the second week and is expected to decline further, as people stop ordering in and start cooking at home. Limited travel and work from home took down GMV of the Hotel-tech business and with restrictions on Malls/Cinema Halls, ticketing was one of the worst hit segments of online services.
Not that much stands out on this nice and very middle-of-the-road smartphone but it has a nice set of cameras ...
Those who have recovered from mental illness need to be mainstreamed
Her life is a drive off the beaten track, and it has not been easy
Telemedicine and IT-enabled healthcare systems are making distance treatment a reality in rural Rajasthan
Planning to buy a house? We take you through the decision-making process, show you the hidden costs you need ...
But the impact of the ongoing corona crisis can delay the anticipated price rise: ANAROCK Chairman
Indices ended on a positive note last week, but there are many hurdles ahead
Scheme has fared better than the BSE 200 TRI and the Nifty 100 TRI in volatile markets
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...