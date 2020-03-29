Covid-19: K7 Computing to offer it's cybersecurity product for free

﻿

City-based cybersecurity firm K7 Computing has responded to the current Covid-19 crisis by committing to protect the public by giving its products for use at no cost.

This is for laptops, desktops and Android mobiles, and endpoint protection in the organisations.

Under the current 21-day lockdown, thousands of businesses and millions of Indians have been forced to telework in the country, relying on the security of their internet connections to keep businesses and services running.

Cyberattack threat

As a result, the cybercitizen worldwide can be even more vulnerable to cyberattacks. The real-world telemetry data from K7 Labs for the period February 2, 2020 to March 25, 2020 shows that there is a 30 per cent increase in cyber attacks with 1,756 blocked malicious instances specifically using the Covid-19 theme, says a company press release.

"Cybercriminals have wasted no time in striking whilst the iron is hot. The plethora of cybersecurity incidents reported in several parts of the world based on the COVID-19 theme is proof of this, said J Kesavardhanan, Founder of K7 Computing.

“We would contribute for the cyber safety of all consumers and SME’s during this critical time. Our products will keep users protected in the current omnipresent digital world. Users can visit our website www.k7computing.com to download these products," he said.

The products

The company has made K7 Total Security and K7 Mobile Security completely free for individuals, and K7 Cloud Endpoint Security free for SMEs in the country for as long as required. "We are also extending this to every COVID affected country worldwide," the release said.

“Indian employees are working from home on unfamiliar or even unvetted equipment, raising the likelihood of digital vulnerabilities that hackers could exploit. Similarly, many organisations, particularly hospitals which are under duress, are more likely to pay ransoms in the event of a ransomware attack. We don’t want cyberattacks to further impact the Indian economy, adding even more stress to individuals and SMEs across every nook and corner of the country,” said Kesavardhanan.