COVID-19: Ola partners with BMC to ferry frontline workers across Mumbai

And they all fell down...
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
India-based mobility platform Ola on Wednesday announced its partnership with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to support essential mobility during COVID-19.
The company has provided a dedicated fleet of cars to BMC. The fleet will enable the municipal body to ferry medical staff, healthcare workers and paramedical staff from homes to hospitals in Mumbai. The cars will also be used to ferry doctors and BMC officials across the city.
“We are happy to partner with Ola and help ferry doctors, health-care workers and hundreds of frontline workers to help them perform their essential duties,” said Rajesh Tope, Minister of Health, Government of Maharashtra.
Anand Subramanian, Spokesperson and Head of Communications, Ola, said, “We stand committed to our resolve of ensuring help to as many people during these turbulent times. This partnership will play an essential role in transporting COVID warriors like frontline and healthcare workers who are helping us in these crucial and testing times. We are thankful to BMC for the opportunity and will continue to work with them to enable essential mobility in Mumbai.”
Ola is also working closely with authorities to ensure that all safety measures are in place. Ola’s drivers and cars are equipped with essentials including masks and sanitizers, the company said. The designated cars will also be disinfected on a regular basis, it further said.
The cab-hailing platform also recently launched its ‘Ola Emergency’ service in Bangalore, Vizag, and Nashik, to help citizens get to hospitals for non-COVID related medical trips.
The Ola Group has also pledged a sum of ₹5 crores to the PM-Cares Fund to support COVID-19 relief measures at a national level and also committed a sum of ₹3 crores towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Funds of multiple states as part of its initiative to combat the coronavirus pandemic in the country.
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Jet flew with ‘Swiss precision, German engineering, American technology’; something went wrong en route
Several attempts were made to revive Jet, but none bore fruit
Jet Airways’ journey towards a has-been is reflected in its stock movement. Its stock, issued at ₹1,100 apiece ...
Keeping track of expenses can help avoid unnecessary costs and improve savings
Falling financial asset prices and comfort of home are creating interest in home buying. But analyse and ...
The erosion in equity investments immediately impacts unit linked policies; plus there’s an impact on the ...
The stock of Finolex Industries gained 13 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume on Monday, breaking ...
The Covid-19 pandemic, which has confined people to their homes, has also prompted a reacquaintance with the ...
A new collection of essays examines the many ways Bollywood portrays its ‘bad’ female characters — from the ...
Just like medieval Europeans during the bubonic plague, modern humans, too, tend to conflate contagion and ...
As pandemic-related anxiety tells on your nerves, here are a few podcasts that shelter you from the chaos of ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...