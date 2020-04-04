Covid-19: Persistent Systems to contribute ₹25 crore globally

Working with pride, not prejudice
A recent job fair for the LGBTI community attracted people from cities and small towns
Pune-based Persistent Systems will donate ₹25 crore ($3.3 million) globally in support to contain the Novel Coronavirus outbreak.
“The effect of COVID-19 on our global and local communities is profound and it will have a lasting impact. In this unprecedented time of need, we at Persistent must step-up, alongside many leaders from across industries and governments, to address the challenge, search for treatments and vaccines as well as support victims, their families and local communities. We are truly in this together,” Anand Deshpande, Chairman and Managing Director, at Persistent Systems said.
A recent job fair for the LGBTI community attracted people from cities and small towns
A fascinating tale of how the humble coconut became a govt school teacher’s artistic calling
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
It was a triumph of collaboration and planning
Market share gains, Tanishq store expansion bode well for Titan, when demand recovers
Has outdone its benchmark, Nifty 200 TRI, over past one-, three- and five-year periods
Having invoked ‘peace’ clause at WTO, Centre can now increase support for farmers under MSP
It was only a month back that the YES Bank fiasco had unfolded. Yet, amid the pandemic and the lockdown, the ...
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...