Covid-19: Persistent Systems to contribute ₹25 crore globally

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 04, 2020 Published on April 04, 2020

Pune-based Persistent Systems will donate ₹25 crore ($3.3 million) globally in support to contain the Novel Coronavirus outbreak.

“The effect of COVID-19 on our global and local communities is profound and it will have a lasting impact. In this unprecedented time of need, we at Persistent must step-up, alongside many leaders from across industries and governments, to address the challenge, search for treatments and vaccines as well as support victims, their families and local communities. We are truly in this together,” Anand Deshpande, Chairman and Managing Director, at Persistent Systems said.

