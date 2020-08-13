Covid-19: Start-up Vieroots leverages AI to fight co-morbidities

Kochi-based health start-up Vieroots Wellness Solutions has introduced Epigenetic Lifestyle Modifications (EPLIMO), a programme to create highly personalised lifestyle modifications based on genetic profiling and metabolic assessment.

This patent-pending, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based process includes tests to identify 200-plus, high-risk, co-morbid health conditions and stores the data digitally. These tests are conducted at highly advanced genetic labs collaborating with Vieroots.

EPLIMO can provide useful intervention in fighting several co-morbidities identified with the Covid-19 pandemic, says Sajeev Nair, Founder and Chairman, Vieroots. The pandemic’s top co-morbidity diabetes -- has killed 4.2 million people in 2019. Hypertension or high blood pressure alone killed over 7.5 million people last year and cardiovascular diseases, including heart disease and stroke, another 17 million.

Fatalities from co-morbidities

Covid-19 death tolls is close to 0.70 million globally. This data shows that there is a real threat emerging from co-morbid conditions. Experts suggest the use of technologies such as AI to acquire data for studying co-morbidities. Vieroots has introduced an AI-based mobile app for managing and monitoring epigenetic lifestyle modifications and providing recommendations to customers.

EPLIMO has three components to it - a VieGenome test, an online metabolic assessment, and a detailed personalised lifestyle modification plan as part of the Eplimo app. The app is compatible with wearables too. “This system will help get information on every possible disease one may have inherited from ancestors. It will guide him/her to modify lifestyle to prevent a recurrence,” says Sajeev Nair.

Vieroots’ medical and genetic experts create personalised wellness management plans based on one’s genetics and metabolism. The mobile app is a user-friendly next-generation health and wellness ecosystem converging genetics with AI and robotics and also generates a geno-metabolic report.

Focus on genetic predisposition

The VieGenome test will reveal genetic predisposition for various deadly diseases, tolerance to various foods adaptability to different exercises and responsiveness to various medicines. Vieroots also proposes to launch a highly advanced micro-biome test, being developed in collaboration with Genetech, Hyderabad.

According to Sajeev Nair, a citizens’ health database project is the need-of-the-hour to pandemics such as Covid-19 on a long-term basis. Rather than conventional protocols, the healthcare system demands a more research-oriented data analytics-driven action plan to win the battle against Covid-19.

“We are not very sure to what extent corporate hospitals will support our programme as this has more to do with wellness or rather preventing diseases to happen in the first place,” he said. Vieroots ensures privacy through high-end data encryption. Companies like Apple and Google approve mobile apps only after strict due diligence when it comes to privacy of data, especially with data related to genetics, he pointed out.