Covid-19: Start-up Vieroots leverages AI to fight co-morbidities

Office buzz
Back to the workplaceTo meet the needs of the evolving new workplace, tech company Zoho has launched ...
Kochi-based health start-up Vieroots Wellness Solutions has introduced Epigenetic Lifestyle Modifications (EPLIMO), a programme to create highly personalised lifestyle modifications based on genetic profiling and metabolic assessment.
This patent-pending, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based process includes tests to identify 200-plus, high-risk, co-morbid health conditions and stores the data digitally. These tests are conducted at highly advanced genetic labs collaborating with Vieroots.
EPLIMO can provide useful intervention in fighting several co-morbidities identified with the Covid-19 pandemic, says Sajeev Nair, Founder and Chairman, Vieroots. The pandemic’s top co-morbidity diabetes -- has killed 4.2 million people in 2019. Hypertension or high blood pressure alone killed over 7.5 million people last year and cardiovascular diseases, including heart disease and stroke, another 17 million.
Covid-19 death tolls is close to 0.70 million globally. This data shows that there is a real threat emerging from co-morbid conditions. Experts suggest the use of technologies such as AI to acquire data for studying co-morbidities. Vieroots has introduced an AI-based mobile app for managing and monitoring epigenetic lifestyle modifications and providing recommendations to customers.
EPLIMO has three components to it - a VieGenome test, an online metabolic assessment, and a detailed personalised lifestyle modification plan as part of the Eplimo app. The app is compatible with wearables too. “This system will help get information on every possible disease one may have inherited from ancestors. It will guide him/her to modify lifestyle to prevent a recurrence,” says Sajeev Nair.
Vieroots’ medical and genetic experts create personalised wellness management plans based on one’s genetics and metabolism. The mobile app is a user-friendly next-generation health and wellness ecosystem converging genetics with AI and robotics and also generates a geno-metabolic report.
The VieGenome test will reveal genetic predisposition for various deadly diseases, tolerance to various foods adaptability to different exercises and responsiveness to various medicines. Vieroots also proposes to launch a highly advanced micro-biome test, being developed in collaboration with Genetech, Hyderabad.
According to Sajeev Nair, a citizens’ health database project is the need-of-the-hour to pandemics such as Covid-19 on a long-term basis. Rather than conventional protocols, the healthcare system demands a more research-oriented data analytics-driven action plan to win the battle against Covid-19.
“We are not very sure to what extent corporate hospitals will support our programme as this has more to do with wellness or rather preventing diseases to happen in the first place,” he said. Vieroots ensures privacy through high-end data encryption. Companies like Apple and Google approve mobile apps only after strict due diligence when it comes to privacy of data, especially with data related to genetics, he pointed out.
Back to the workplaceTo meet the needs of the evolving new workplace, tech company Zoho has launched ...
Audits will now take an integrated view of sectors, policies and schemes
Last week, two CEO announcements brought cheer to the stock markets. At home, Sashidhar Jagdishan’s succession ...
Funding could be the key to better urban waste management
These apps can help find the answer to the question that pricks you at the end of every month — where did all ...
Relatively lower credit ratings despite State government guarantee make the product suitable only for those ...
The stock of Phillips Carbon Black jumped almost 8 per cent accompanied by above-average volume breaching a ...
₹1063 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1048103010801094 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...