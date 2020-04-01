Info-tech

Covid-19: Tik Tok donates ₹100 crore for relief work

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on April 01, 2020 Published on April 01, 2020

Tik Tok has donated ₹100 crore towards medical equipment in India in its fight against the spread of Covid-19.

A statement from the video-sharing social networking service said on Wednesday that it is donating 4 lakh hazmat medical protective suits and masks. “The Government has been making concerted efforts to contain the spread of the virus and through this donation, we want to contribute towards this effort. With support from the Union Ministry of Textile, this essential gear, which meets the prescribed standards and guidelines, is being handed over to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.”

Additionally, our contribution also covers local/State-level medical workers, as we have donated 2 lakh masks, to Delhi and Maharashtra governments, the statement said.

