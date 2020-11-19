Covid-19 to deliver Bengaluru many dividends: Ashwathnarayan, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister

Mi 10T Pro: A power user’s fully loaded phone
A 144Hz screen, a 108MP camera, 5,000mAh battery and more at a decent price
The pandemic is the Y2K moment for Karnataka, this coming decade, said CN Ashwathnarayan, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, who also holds the IT/BT Ministry. Speaking at the inaugural session of the 23rd edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020, Ashwathanarayan said, “The silver lining of Covid-19 pandemic is the transformation which could well deliver to Bengaluru many huge dividends.”
The minister highlighting Karnataka’s strengths said the State has been bestowed with numerous advantages such as high quality education ecosystem and an enormous talent pool. “Our government will bring synergy and work on the necessary strategic policy moves to unlock this potential even more. This gives our IT-BT Industry an incredible opportunity to capitalise on it. All it needs is a proper facilitation from us and the initiative from industry captains.”
“We recently unveiled a visionary new IT policy-2020-25. With this, we will be ready to facilitate all future requirements of the industry. We will take our learnings from our city’s IT story, the ‘Bengaluru playbook’, and replicate it in other parts of the State,” he added.
The State by taking this expansive approach, now is moulding its policies from the present $52 billion digital economy into a $300 billion digital economy in the next five Years. “This will be a strong contribution to the $1 trillion digital economy target set by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. By this we will help lead our State economy to grow rapidly to nothing less than $1 trillion,” said Ashwathnarayan.
“To make this a reality, we have instituted the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission - KDM. This is a technology mission to accelerate and promote the growth of our digital economy. With this initiative, we are targeting a revenue of $150 billion in IT exports for the next five years,” he added.
Talking about steps initiated by the State government, the Minister said, “In the past, the Karnataka government has always encouraged and facilitated the growing IT-BT industry. We formulated the policy, provided the infrastructure and allowed the industry to take the lead and flourish. We supported you as the ‘caretaker’ and the ‘troubleshooter’ where ever necessary. Now, in 2020, we would like to be the ‘accelerator’ for the lofty ambitions that we share.”
