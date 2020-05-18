Covid-19: Uber raises safety bar for the ‘new normal’ post pandemic

KinderPass: Personalised guide to grooming your child
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
Your next Uber trip is going to get lot more safer as the ride hailing major launched a range of Covid-19 specific safety features and policies to be implemented through its App effective from Monday.
As lockdown restrictions get relaxed in several Indian cities, Uber India has now come up with a new product experience, which will help safeguard passengers everytime they use Uber.
“Starting Monday, both riders and drivers will see new features on its App such as Go Online Checklists; Mass verification; updated cancellation policy; new seat limits; accountability for all and Rideshare Health Safety Education,” said Sachin Kansal, Global Senior Director of Product Management at Uber, via a phone call.
It is also mandatory for both riders and passengers to wear a mask, a pre-trip mask verification selfies for drivers, and updated post-trip feedback mechanism and a cancellation policy.
Before a driver can go online, they will be asked to confirm, via a new Go Online Checklist, that they’ve taken certain safety measures and are wearing a face mask. A similar checklist has been built for riders.
Before drivers are able to start accepting trips, they will be asked to take a selfie with a mask on. Uber’s new technology will verify the driver is wearing a mask.
We are adding new options for feedback including if a rider or driver is not wearing a mask or face cover, according to the company.
Drivers and riders can cancel trips if they don’t feel safe, including if a user is not wearing a mask or face cover.
To allow for space between the driver and rider during an Uber ride, the company has advised riders not to sit in the front seat. Only two riders will be allowed in a car and will sit in the rear seat.
Working with global and local public health authorities, the company has compiled safety tips and recommendations that will be sent to all riders and drivers.
Kansal said that Uber is moving fast to roll out these features in its App worldwide. “As we get into the new normal, we strongly believe that safety and health are paramount. Yes, it may be inconvenient to perform some of the steps like wearing masks, but in this transitional time we want to err on the side of safety and have caution on our minds. We are not saying this will last for ever, we will be constantly watching the situation on the ground and evolving our policies from there,” he said.
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Amidst Covid-19, migrant labour holds the key to bountiful picking in Himachal Pradesh
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
Submit your documents digitally — through chatbots, apps or WhatsApp/SMS; we tell you how
Sharp drop in VAT and excise revenues, higher healthcare expenses may persuade them otherwise
Unless the RBI offers dispensation on recognition of defaults or one-time restructuring, banks could face ...
Want to tap into your savings to tide over the Covid-19 crisis? We suggest a pecking order, taking into ...
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...