Covid-19: Wikimedia asks staff to work from home, half time

You won't miss your flight, thanks to floorwalkers
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
As millions of employees take to work from home amid Covid-19 fears, they face the daunting task of handling kids, whose schools are closed, too, fixing doctor appointments and fetching groceries from crowded supermarkets.
The Wikimedia Foundation, which runs a bouquet of information sites including Wikipedia, has come up with a novel idea — work from home, half time.
This means Wikimedia employees work just 20 hours a week. They get full compensation in lieu of sick leave. The staff don’t have to count the hours of work or use paid time off (PTO).
When they are not working, the employees can tackle the Covid-19 challenges, said Wikimedia Foundation Chief Executive Officer Katherine Maher. “Work is not the only thing on people’s minds right now. Their families, bills, childcare and school closures, the economy…we are all trying to manage a lot,” she pointed out.
“We want to reduce the cognitive strain on our colleagues so that people could take care of themselves and stay healthy.”
The Wikimedia Foundation has shut down its San Francisco office and put a stop to all non-essential travel. It has cancelled all planned near-term global events, and asked the Wikimedia volunteer editing community to do the same.
“We are guaranteeing all contract and hourly workers full compensation for planned hours worked. We are waiving all sick days, so staff do not have to count or use PTO,” said Maher.
“We have cancelled all near-term, in-person gatherings until the WHO declares this pandemic over. No need to worry if that Hyderabad summit will be on in four months, and what visa needs people might have — we can all focus on more immediate concerns.”
If some people can put in more hours, that’s welcome, she said, adding: “But we’re not tracking their time.”
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
The engine plays a key role in the overall plane design. Tune in to its sounds the next time you fly!
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
SchoolSkies helps in automating the admission and fee payment process
Here are some metrics you can use, rather than getting swayed by social media forwards
Here’s how a doctor-couple can make their savings work for them through regular, well-thought-out investment ...
The stock of Tube Investments of India has potentially turned the trend bearish as it has breached a crucial ...
The March futures contract of Lead mini on the MCX has been oscillating in a sideways trend between ₹139.5 and ...
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...