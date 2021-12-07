Covid positive: Three Indian passengers from UK, Netherlands, Zimbabwe admitted in LNJP Hospital

The Shah of Mahindra
Three more international travellers from “At risk” countries — UK, the Netherlands, Zimbabwe — have been tested Covid positive in the National Capital, top sources told BusinessLine.
All the three passengers are Indians and have been admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakask Narayan (LNJP) hospital in Delhi. As per sources, their samples will be sent for the genome sequencing on Wednesday.
“Three passengers aged 35 (male), 23 (female) and 34(male) have been found Covid positive via RTPCR test. They had arrived from the UK, the Netherlands and Zimbabwe. Their samples will be sent for genome sequencing tomorrow,” a top source said.
The Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Monday had said there is a need to stop international flights in view of the new variant of concern — Omicron. Till now, in the National Capital, only one case has been tested Omicron positive. As of now, 30 international travellers were brought to LNJP, 20 of them tested positive and 10 are their close contacts. In addition, Genome sequencing of 12 cases have been done out of which first Delhi’s Omicron case was confirmed.
The first case of Omicron confirmed in the National Capital was doubly vaccinated with Covishield, as per sources. The patient is a 32-year-old male from Ranchi and had returned from Tanzania on December 02. Pan-India, the total number of Omicron cases are 23 at present.
