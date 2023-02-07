Cradlepoint, a cloud-managed 4G and 5G long-term evolution (LTE) solutions provider, is optimistic on the growth opportunities in India with the deployment of the 5G network in the country. The company is planning to build its customer base and scale its development center in India, said the company’s CEO George Mulhern.

In an interaction with businessline, Mulhern said, “We have started to expand more broadly into Asia-Pacific and India is going to be a key market for us going forward. We see a multi-billion market globally for secure enterprise 5G, that’s happening at the intersection of software-defined networking (SDN) security and 5G. We see that our enterprise customers are interested in 5G and how it can help them put the infrastructure in place to enable their digital transformation journey.”

The 5G network is bringing new new capabilities to the enterprises that they are yet to have, either with Wi-Fi or wired. Things like macro mobility that can handle high-density Internet of Things (IoT) applications in large areas, time-sensitive types of applications, and the performance of fiber and the agility of wireless are attractive to enterprise customers, he added.

Cradlepoint is a division of the Swedish networking and telecommunications company Ericsson. The company opened its Software Development Center in Bengaluru, in July 2021.

We have grown the center from zero people to about 150 in the last one and a half years, and we will scale it further in the next 12 to 18 months as we’re finding exceptional talent in the networking security space. Even from a business standpoint, we will be entering the India market in a big way and will be building on teams in the latter half of 2023, Mulhern said.

“India is becoming one of our primary R&D centres globally and works for our global customer base. But going forward, the teams are expected to help with specific capabilities to unlock the Indian market force,” Mulhern said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit