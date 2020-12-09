Creative Technology launches Creative Stage V2 Soundbar in India

Creative Technology has announced the release of the new Creative Stage V2 soundbar in India. This is a successor to the brand’s Creative Stage system.

The soundbar comes with a minimalistic design. It is equipped with audio technologies powered by Sound Blaster.

With an updated Surround technology, the bass has been improved. The Creative Stage V2 is fitted with two custom-tuned mid-range drivers along with a subwoofer.

The soundbar supports a range of connectivity options such as TV ARC, optical, AUX, Bluetooth and audio streaming via USB. This makes it compatible with various devices including TVs, computers, mobile phones and gaming consoles.

The soundbar is accessible via remote control, and users can switch input sources, adjust treble and bass settings as well as toggle Surround and Clear Dialog on or off through the remote.

Creative Stage V2 is priced at ₹17,999. However, the soundbar will be available at a launch offer price of ₹9,999 on Amazon and Flipkart around the third week of December 2020, the brand said.