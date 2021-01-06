Cristiano Amon to succeed Steve Mollenkopf as CEO of Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated announced today that Cristiano Amon who is currently the President of the company will succeed Steve Mollenkopf as CEO, effective June 3 0, 2021.

Amon was unanimously selected for the position by Qualcomm’s Board of Directors and will succeed Mollenkopf who is set to retire following 26 years with the company. Mollenkopf will continue as a strategic advisor with Qualcomm for a period of time, the company said in a press release.

Mollenkopf, 52, became CEO of the company in March, 2014. He has been one of the driving forces behind the company’s push to 5G. He also oversaw the expansion into new industry segments such as the Internet of Things (IoT), RF Front End and Automotive and was “instrumental” in the company’s rise as a smartphone technology supplier.

Amon, 50, has served as President, Qualcomm Incorporated since January 2018. He has been responsible for Qualcomm’s semiconductor business (QCT), which includes Mobile, RF Front End, Automotive and IoT revenue streams, apart from its global operations.

Mollenkopf said, “With our business model clearly validated and our leadership in 5G, this is the right time for Cristiano to assume leadership of the company. Qualcomm is well positioned for the future and I am confident that with Cristiano as CEO, the company will continue to invent leading technologies and create value for all of our stakeholders.”

“I am honored to be named the next CEO of Qualcomm and appreciate the confidence that Steve and the Board have in me,” said Amon. “In addition to driving the expansion of 5G into mainstream devices and beyond mobile, Qualcomm is set to play a key role in the digital transformation of numerous industries as our technologies become essential to connecting everything to the cloud.”