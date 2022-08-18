Cross-border trading platform Lal10 expands operations to Japan

Lal10, a cross-border wholesale platform that raised $5.5 million in a pre-Series A funding round last year, is expanding its operations to Japan.

The startup has joined hands with Spiral Ventures for the expansion It has launched japan.lal10.com for Japanese buyers to source artisanal products from micro, small and medium enterprises in India.

Ahead of the launch, the startup organised a roadshow in Tokyo in July and entered into agreements with trade bodies, buyers and other stakeholders.

Set up in 2017, the Delhi-based startup registered a revenue of ₹7 lakh a year ago. It works with MSMEs that have a turnover of ₹5-15 crore.

“We work with 2,200 verified MSMEs and 45,000 digitised products from different parts of the country. Our efforts with Spiral’s support will ensure we enter markets efficiently. We met mid-size to large buyers and prospective investors during our roadshow,” Maneet Gohil, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lal10, said in a statement on Thursday.