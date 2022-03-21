CtrlS begins work on third data centre in Hyderabad

CtrlS, a home-datacentre company, has commenced work on its third hyperscale datacentre in Hyderabad as part of its plans add five million sq ft of datacentre space in phases.

The 1.31-lakh sq ft datacentre in Hyderabad would have 1,600 racks powered by 18MW of power.

The company operates one million square feet of datacentre space spread across seven locations Mumbai, Noida, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Addressing a gathering here on Monday after the ground-breaking ceremony, Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CtrlS, said that the facility would attract global multinationals and Indian businesses to Hyderabad for setting up their colocation or disaster recovery needs. “Hyderabad is a preferred destination for disaster recovery services, as the city falls under the seismic zone II (a low-damage risk zone). It is no surprise therefore that major organizations such as Flipkart, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), ICICI Bank, Amazon have either their offices or infrastructure colocated in the city,” he said.

He said that the data centre would be environmental-friendly with rain harvesting, water conservation, recycling and e-waste management facilities.

It would be built as per LEED Platinum standards defined by the US Green Building Council, and Rated-4 standards as defined by TIA-942, he said.

Expansion plans

He said the company would set up a 500-acre solar park to power its datacentre facilities and eliminate carbon footprint. The company was planning to add five million square feet of datacentre space in the next few months.

“The company’s two million square feet hyperscale datacentre park in Navi Mumbai is under construction, while another two million square feet hyperscale datacentre park in Hyderabad is ready for construction,” he said.

Besides setting up a 1-million sqft datacentre in Chennai, the firm said it would establish 500 edge datacentres in tier-2 and tier-3 cities across the country in phases.