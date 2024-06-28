Datacentre operator CtrlS Datacenters, which is gearing up to launch the first phase of its Kolkata data centre at the Bengal Silicon Valley Tech Hub in August, is planning to invest around ₹2,200 crore in the facility in the next five to six years.

Bengal Silicon Valley Tech Hub, the 250-acre futuristic tech hub at New Town in the city, is the West Bengal government’s pet project to catalyse the IT ecosystem in the state. The government believes it would act as a beacon for the IT industry.

“The construction for our data centre at the Bengal Silicon Valley is currently at the final stage. We expect to launch it on August 15. We are currently completing the first phase. In the first phase the data centre will have 16MW IT load capacity. It will have four phases. Total investment plan for the next five to six years is ₹2,200 crore,” Suresh Kumar Rathod, President, Colocation Business, CtrlS Datacenters, told businessline.

If CtrlS Datacenters launches its operations in August, it would be the first company to be operational at the tech hub, government sources said.

The first datacenter building of the company will have a built-up area of over 90,000 square feet. The company has purchased around 5 acres of land.

“After 16MW in the first phase, balanced capacity will be launched in various phases during the same campus. Our expectation is within the next six months time we will be able to start the expansion for phase two of the project as well,” Rathod said, adding after the four phases the IT load capacity would be over 60 MW.

“By 2027-28, we should be able to exhaust all the 60 MW capacity of the data centre,” he said.

The 60 MW capacity at the data centre is expected to create around 1,200 direct and indirect jobs managing critical infrastructure for IT, administration, software development, and application services, among other industries.

CtrlS Datacenters currently has 15 data centres live. The Kolkata data centre will be its 16th facility in India. The company is planning to launch at least five new data centres in this financial year across the country.

“The West Bengal government has a mission to develop the Bengal Silicon Valley as the data centre hub of the Eastern region of the country not only for the Indian customers but also for the South Eastern countries. The government was really very supportive to allocate the land in a single window clearance,” Rathod added.

At the tech hub, companies got allotted lands at subsidised rates. Top companies such as Reliance Industries (RIL), Adani Enterprises and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) have got possession of plots.

The foundation stone of the project was laid in August 2018 by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

