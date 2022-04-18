CtrlS setting up data centre in Guwahati

CtrlS, a Hyderabad-based data centre company, is setting up a data centre in Assam.

The company’s new data centre in Guwahati will be spread over three acres. It will have a capacity to host over 1,000 racks initially. The rack capacity will be doubled in the next 12-18 months.

Assam’s IT Minister Keshab Mahanta has laid the foundation stone of the Rated-4 Data centre at Tech City Park in Guwahati.

“Our expansion is aligned with the Digital Assam initiative of the government to transform the State into a digitally empowered society,” a CtrlS executive has said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CtrlS Datacenters, were present at the event.

Services offered

The new data centre would provide co-location services for cloud, e-commerce, digital payment, digital classroom and OTT platforms.

“Our government aims to digitally empower every citizen, accelerate economic competitiveness and boost local innovation,” Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The State is working on a Data Centre Policy to boost investments in this space.

The company has an aggregate 1.2 million square feet of space in its data centers in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. “We are expanding our footprint to 5 million square feet by adding two million square feet each in Mumbai and Hyderabad and one million square feet in Chennai,” the company executive said in a statement.