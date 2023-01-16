CtrlS Datacenters Ltd, a homegrown data centre company, is planning to triple the number of data centres from eight to 25 in the next two years.

This will help the company expand its data centre space by 5 million sq ft, according to Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Chairman, CtrlS Datacenters Ltd. The company currently has a data centre space of 1.2 million sq ft

“The expansion plan includes the construction of a 2 million sq ft hyperscale datacentre park in Navi Mumbai and a datacentre of the same size in Hyderabad. We have begun works on a 1 million square feet datacentre campus in Chennai. These three projects will cumulatively add over 600 MW capacity to CtrlS’ portfolio of assets,” he said.

“We are also planning to set up a hyperscale datacentre facility in Kolkata, which is a key gateway to the Northeast,” Pinnapureddy added.

Expansion abroad

The Hyderabad-based company is also planning to expand beyond India. “We are planning to foray into potential markets in South-East Asia and the Gulf,” he said.

The company is actively exploring opportunities in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bangladesh, Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam to help its major technology customers scale with ease. “We will foray into these markets in a phased manner, and may enter into strategic ties with local partners wherever relevant,” Pinnapureddy said.

Citing research reports, he said that the global data centre market will grow by a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of over 5 per cent up to 2030, taking the market size from $220 billion to over $340 billion.

“This growth is driven by an exponential increase in data and initiatives taken by governments to promote digital economy, connectivity, and infrastructure,” he added.