CtrlS Datacenters Ltd will invest ₹150 crore to build an edge datacentre in Bhubaneswar. The facility will have 110 employees over the next ten years.

“Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone for the Bhubaneswar 1 facility virtually,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

“CtrlS Bhubaneswar 1 is planned to be a 5 MW facility designed to serve hyperscale, government, and enterprise customers and will provide a range of hosting and cloud services,” it said.

“The project would eventually scale as a hyperscale datacentre campus spread across ten acres. We will invest over ₹150 crore and create 110 jobs here in phases over next 10 years,” it said.