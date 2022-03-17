Curelink raises $3.5 million led by Elevation Capital and Venture Highway  

The funds will be used to ramp up hiring across functions

Health-tech start-up Curelink has raised $3.5 million in a seed round led by Elevation Capital and Venture Highway. The funding round also saw participation from Digital Sparrow Capital and prominent angel investors such as Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Paytm), Ankush Sachdeva and Farid Ahsan (Sharechat), Gaurav Agarwal, Prashant Tandon (Tata 1mg), Rajat K Dhawan (McKinsey), Rohit MA (Cloudnine), Ritesh Malik (Innov8) and Harsh Mahajan (Mahajan Imaging) among others.

The fresh funds will be used to ramp up hiring across functions such as product, growth and wellness professionals. The start-up is also planning geographical expansion and diversification of services across different medical specialisations such as dermatology, paediatrics and psychiatry.

Founded by Aman Singla and Divyansh Jain in 2021, Curelink is looking to reinvent chronic care management for millions of Indians in Tier 2 cities and beyond.

According to them, 90 per cent of out-of-clinic interactions in the healthcare industry happen on WhatsApp. Curelink builds on this behaviour and allows doctors to seamlessly communicate and engage with their patients automatically — all within WhatsApp.

Singla, Co-founder, Curelink said, “Today, 200 million people have non-curable diseases such as hypertension, PCOS and diabetes. Many of these people, especially those who are older or do not spend too much time on the internet are unlikely to download a separate app to manage their health issues. They are however comfortable using WhatsApp to communicate with familiar medical professionals. Curelink converts vague advice, such as ‘change your diet’ to actionable advice thereby enabling time-strapped doctors to give personalised, accurate and in-depth care to such patients, thus improving the overall quality of healthcare available to a vast number of people.”

Expansion plans

Curelink is currently active in Gurugram and Bhopal and plans to expand further in Delhi NCR, and experiment with the next tier of cities like Lucknow and Jaipur by the end of 2022.

The company kicked off their services in December 2021 by partnering with gynaecologists in Gurugram. According to it, nearly 70 per cent of gynaecologists in Gurugram are using the platform to offer holistic care to their patients under their own brand.

Vasudha Wadhera, Vice-President at Elevation Capital said, “We’re excited to partner with Divyansh and Aman on their mission of delivering comprehensive, outcome driven-care to patients. Doctors are the focal point of healthcare delivery in India, and Curelink’s model of being a trusted aide to doctors resonated immediately with us. The team is hyper-focused on their stakeholders, which is amply evident in the design choices they have made: being WhatsApp-first for patients, enabling private and contextual consultations for doctors, and being squarely focused on outcomes.”