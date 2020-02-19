Info-tech

Cyber attack shuts IIT Madras' email system

T E Raja Simhan Chennai | Updated on February 19, 2020 Published on February 19, 2020

IIT Madras has been subjected to a cyber attack. According to the sources, the institute’s email servers may have been hacked and the entire email system has been shut down since afternoon.

It could be ransomware attack, said an industry source. The email hacking comes close on the heels of malware infecting personal computer to the administrative network Nuclear Power Corporation of India in October 2019.

Published on February 19, 2020
cyber attacks
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Realme to launch India’s first 5G handset on February 24