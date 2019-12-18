Cyber attacks stalling digital journey, say 61% of Indian firms

Why 2009-2019 is the decade of the employee
Three trends — social media, technology and start-ups — have rewritten the power equation in enterprises
The digital transformation journey of Indian organisations is getting increasingly hindered by cyber attacks, according to a study conducted by cybersecurity company Forcepoint along with IT analyst firm Frost & Sullivan.
The study revealed that 95 per cent of organisations have embarked on a digital transformation journey. However, 61 per cent of respondents shared that the risk of cyber attacks is stalling their digitalisation progress.
For those organisations that have begun executing their digital transformation projects, 46 per cent of them have encountered a security incident and 20 per cent of the organisations didn’t conduct breach assessment regularly in the last 12 months, it said.
In fact, only 18 per cent respondents thought about cyber security at the early stages of the digital transformation projects indicating the less mature approach by organisations to involve cyber security when designing digital transformation project, according to the study.
The study highlighted that 76 per cent of businesses in India have adopted cloud computing, but organisations that have moved to the cloud are at higher risk with 47 per cent of them having encountered significant security incident within the span of 12 months.
One hundred respondent organisations across India participated in the study.
