Cyber criminals have set their eyes on lucrative, vulnerable healthcare industry: Kaspersky

Cyber security experts have warned that hackers have set their eyes on healthcare sector, which is very lucrative and vulnerable.

Finding weak links across the computer networks and outdated and unpatched software, hackers are stealing data and selling them in the dark web (underground Internet world) at a price of a cup of coffee. More serious cyber criminals can cause serious damages.

Besides causing huge financial losses, cyber security threats could impact lives of patients in hospitals.

“Data is sick. Cyber security threats have emerged as a dicease for health sector,” Stephan Neumeier, Managing Director of cyber security security firm Kaspersky’s Asia-Pacific Region, has said.

He was addressing journalists from the region on the cyber security threats being faced by the healthcare sector.

“As rapid digitalisation penetrates the healthcare sector, cyber criminals are seeing more opportunities to attack this lucrative industry, which is not equipped enough to face this virtual danger,” he said.

One single cyber attack could leave a healthcare organisation in losses of up to $23.3 million, he said, quoting a report. The four-day cyber security meet focuses on the cyber security threats being faced by the healthcare sector.

Reports of hackers breaking into the hospital systems show that the attacks can leave the hospitals in enormous losses. The Wannacry ransomware, which wreaked havoc globally, adversely impacted the medical establishments as well.

The healthcare sector is yet to diagnose the “plague that has been causing damage to the industry and potentially affecting huan health,” Vitaly Kamluk, Head of Kaspersky’s GReAT (Global Research and Analysis Team) team for the APAC region, said.

He likened the fall-outs of cyber security attacks to that of nuclear accidents, very hard to see the losses with the naked eye. “In cyber space most of us are deaf-blind, because of invisible nature of the threats,” he said.

How to tackle

Stephan said training the human resources in basics of cyber security is very important to keep tabs on the cyber criminals. “Prevention is very important. You need to build better systems, secure infrastructure and install privacy protocols,” he said.

“The hospitals should also pay close attention to the security preparedness of the third party players that they depend on for various services,” he said.

