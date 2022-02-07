Cyber Security consulting firm ValueMentor reschedule its working days

Cyber Security Consulting and Service Company ValueMentor based at Thrissur Infopark has rescheduled the working days to four and a half days. The new working hours will be from Monday to Friday afternoon.

Flexible woring hours

The company’s new decision is aimed at providing flexible working hours and comfortability at the workplace. All employees of ValueMentor from India, the UK, the US, and the UAE have welcomed the company’s new decision. The company, which started in 2014, has more than 90 employees.

“I hope that the rescheduling of working hours would make a positive difference in the work and lives of our employees as they should have a good time for learning, leisure, and healthcare. I believe and hope that the new policy, which focuses on life beyond work, will lead the company to greater success.” says, ValueMentor Founder and CEO Binoy Koonammavu.