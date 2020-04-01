Cyberbit provides $100,000 worth of free, remote cybersecurity training on their cyber range

Cyberbit, one of the world’s leading providers of cyber ranges, announced that the company will provide $100,000 worth of free, remote cybersecurity training on their cyber range. This move is aimed to help organisations that face issues related to training continuity for their information security teams as a result of recent travel restrictions, quarantines, and social distancing.

According to the official release, the security operations center (SOC) is the heart of a mature information security organization responsible for detecting, analyzing, and responding to cybersecurity incidents.

According to the SANS SOC Survey of 2019, the lack of skilled staff is the most frequently cited SOC barrier to excellence. Frequent hands-on training is key for SOC teams to maintain their skill level, enabling them to successfully respond to security incidents that depend on their detection, investigation and response skills.

Cyberbit believes that the need for hands-on-training is even more critical today when SOC teams are transitioning to distributed and remote work, learning new ways to communicate, collaborate and operate security systems.

The release stated that since the Covid-19 outbreak, training for SOC staff worldwide has been put on hold. Travelling, in the name of conducting training courses, is no longer an option and the remote team members’ skills have been gradually deteriorating.

Cyberbit claims that its initiative will help SOC teams train and develop their skills wherever they are located while practicing the new skills required for responding to incidents as a distributed team.

Cyberbit mentioned that the remote training exercises consist of live cyberattack simulations in a virtual SOC hosted in Cyberbit’s cloud-based cyber range.

The trainees connect to Cyberbit Range from wherever they are - i.e at home, in the office, or any other remote location and practice responding to the simulated attacks using real-world, commercial security tools, as they’d use at work. They are guided by expert Cyberbit Range instructors.

According to Adi Dar, CEO of Cyberbit, ever since Cyberbit was founded, the company’s mission has always been to deliver hyper-realistic cybersecurity training anytime, anywhere.

He stated in the official release, “This is truer than ever at this difficult time. I hope that our initiative will help cybersecurity leaders who are now struggling to support their most valuable asset – their team.”