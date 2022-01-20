Cyberpark Kozhikode, next IT investment destination in Kerala 

Having bucked pandemic blues, as reflected by its growth last year, Cyberpark Kozhikode is emerging as an attractive IT investment destination.

It boasted an export growth of 77 per cent in FY 2020-21 and appears likely to repeat it this year as well. UL Cyberpark is yet another major IT park in the Malabar region, which is tapping advantages such as an efficient air, road and rail connectivity to tier 1 cities like Bengaluru and West Asian countries such as Dubai to accelerate the growth of its cyberparks.

“Software exports from companies operating out of Cyberpark have increased from ₹14.76 crore in 2019-20 to ₹26.16 crore in 2020-21. Kozhikode is poised for even greater growth in the years to come both because of the aggressive expansion plans of our existing IT companies and the new companies setting up IT footprint, including home-grown startups,” said John M Thomas, CEO, Kerala State IT Parks.

Cyberpark, which had started with four companies in 2014-15 now houses 65 with about 1,100 direct employees. “The existing building, which is predominantly covered under the provisions of the special economic zone, is 75 per cent occupied and expected to be full by March or April 2022. We have placed a proposal before the government for a new non-SEZ IT building, considering the growth trajectory we anticipate,” said Thomas.

UL Cyberpark has also scripted a growth story of its own over the years. “We now have over 80 companies employing over 2000 and are eyeing another 1500-odd jobs in the next couple of years. We also reported a remarkable export value of Rs37.66 crore in FY 2020-21. It is a matter of privilege for us to partner with Cyberpark in their efforts to significantly enhance the footprint of Malabar in the success story of Kerala IT,” said Raveendran Kasthuri, Group CEO, ULCCS Ltd.