CyberProof earns plaudits from Information Services Group

Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has recognised CyberProof Inc., part of digital transformation solutions company UST Global, for the innovative managed detection and response services it brings to the MSS providers market.

The topic of board-level discussions The ISG report cited that cybersecurity is rapidly evolving into board-level discussions. Given the inevitability of a breach, corporate leaders are demanding that the management define risk tolerance levels and put plans into place that ensure risk stay within these levels.

In order to effectively defend against a rapidly changing threat landscape, companies need technology, expertise, and threat-based intelligence at scale, which explains the growing demand for third-party security services, specifically managed security service providers.

“CyberProof has developed a compelling MSS offering that addresses these three components, delivered via an outcome-based commercial model that translates to the kinds of outcomes boards expect. Companies in banking, insurance, healthcare, and travel/transportation should consider shortlisting CyberProof to meet this rapidly evolving demand from board members, management, and customers,” the ISG report said.

Secure digital systems

CyberProof is helping some of the world’s largest enterprises create and maintain secure digital ecosystems using its comprehensive cybersecurity platform and mitigation services. CyberProof monitors security alerts and suspicious events collected from multiple internal and external customer data sources, including Microsoft Azure Sentinel SIEM. Threats are detected as they emerge in the critical cloud and on-premises infrastructure.

The ISG report says: “CyberProof positions its offering as next-generation managed security services based on the idea that it can perform hygiene-related security services and other services, such as vulnerability management, automated response, digital forensics, and threat hunting. CyberProof delivers these services in a co-delivery model by supplementing an enterprise’s existing security teams.”

Tony Velleca, Chief Executive Officer, CyberProof and CISO, UST Global, said that the recognition is a testament to CyberProof's differentiated capabilities and industry-leading offerings to support entire security operations of clients. Yuval Wollman, President, CyberProof, said that the ISG report highlights how its services empower organisations to improve their cyber resilience and respond to incidents before they threaten their businesses.

