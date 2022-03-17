Cybersecurity start-up Technisanct receives ₹2 crore investment

Technisanct, a cybersecurity start-up headquartered in Bengaluru with the research centre in Kochi, received an investment of ₹2 crore with participation from Shashidhar Pai (S3K Ventures), K T Chandy (Partner -EY) and Surabhi Marwah (Partner-EY).

The investment comes in less than a year after the organization announced receiving a start-up grant funding of ₹22 lakh from SIIC incubator of IIT-Kanpur as part of their first cohort of 13 cyber security start-ups selected pan-India.

“The investment received is very crucial for us as the digital security of a brand or an individual is at its most fragile state. The fresh capital would help us to scale up technological advancement by improving our AI capability in threat detection and data analytics”, says Nandakishore Harikumar, CEO and Founder, Technisanct.

“Cybersecurity has proven to be the need of the hour especially with the sequence of happenings around the globe. The commitment of Technisanct in securing cyberspace for its diverse clientele has been very impressive. We believe they will create a firsthand imprint in the industry with their avant- garde technology”, says Shashidhar Pai, Partner, S3K Ventures

Expansion

Technisanct also plans to increase their manpower with the fresh capital and a market expansion to the Middle East and Oceanic region is also underway.

Technisanct was founded by Nandakishore Harikumar, Dinson David Kurian, and Rakesh Aikkara, and offers managed services in the field of digital risk management. They aim at eliminating issues of cyber threats, privacy, and data breaches, using big data and a self-developed AI-powered digital risk monitoring platform, Integrite.