CYFIRMA, an external threat landscape platform company has announced a strategic collaboration with Tech Mark Training India, a technology solutions company, aiming to deliver CYFIRMA’s cyber-intelligence and digital risk monitoring platforms to central and State governments, public sector agencies and Indian businesses.

Instead of relying on conventional cybersecurity strategies and controls, CYFIRMA and Tech Mark will bring an ‘outside-in’ view where government organizations can see through the hacker’s lens and start using predictive intelligence to mitigate risk, said the company.

CYFIRMA says its approach of uncovering risks and threat indicators at the planning stage, versus the execution and exploitation phase of a cyberattack, allows government organisations to stay ahead of cybercriminals.

Also read: Tenable launches venture capital arm, to invest in cybersecurity start-ups

“When you look at the sheer number of data breaches and cyberattacks, it’s clear that organizations need a different set of arsenals to fight the unseen enemy. What’s needed is a new approach where the ability to predict impending attacks and know what mitigation strategies to deploy on the fly to stop an adversary in his or her tracks,” said Amit Thakur, Global Head of Corporate Development and Strategic Alliances at CYFIRMA.

CYFIRMA’s external threat landscape management platforms, DeCYFIR and DeTCT, will provide advanced threat monitoring and analytics to help defenders establish effective controls around the public sector organization’s most sensitive assets and balance the need to reduce risk while enabling frictionless access to public services, said the company.

“We are excited to partner with Tech Mark, and together we shall work towards helping the public sector build greater agility to detect threats and expedite remediations, and contribute towards making India’s cyberspace safer for businesses and citizens to live, work and play,” Thakur added.

Also read: Web3 app store Dapps.co kicks off Dapps Bharat Tour

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit