Cyient, Honeywell to build cloud-connected cockpit systems

Cyient, a technology solutions company, has signed a multi-year agreement with multinational firm Honeywell to manufacture a cloud-connected cockpit system – The Honeywell Anthem.

The proposed flight deck will have an intuitive interface modelled after smart devices, powered by good connectivity.

“It will be driven by a versatile software platform that can be modified for virtually every type of aircraft, including passenger and cargo planes, business jets, helicopters, general aviation planes, and the fast-developing class of advanced air-mobility (AAM) vehicles,” a top Cyient executive said in a statement on Monday.

Cyient, which has over 20 years of aerospace engineering and manufacturing experience with over 3,000 aerospace engineers, said it delivered over 42 million hours of engineering solutions to aerospace customers.

Cyient will provide turnkey manufacture and testing of multiple LRUs (line replaceable units) that comprise the Honeywell Anthem avionics suite.

“With the help of Cyient’s supply chain management technologies and Industry 4.0 linked plants, Honeywell will obtain predictable delivery schedules and continuous quality improvement over the program’s life,” he said.

Cyient will also provide new product introduction manufacturing of initial builds and is currently ramping low-rate production orders to support demand in 2022.